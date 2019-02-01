Man sought in Whatcom Co. murder investigation

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Whatcom County Sheriff’s Detectives are asking for the public’s help to find murder suspect Cody Mitchell Brock.

Investigators say Brock shot 32-year-old Dustin Wilson early Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said in a release that surveillance video shows Brock waiting for Wilson and then ambushing him from behind as he and two women approached a home.

The shooting happened at about 12:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Old Marine Dr.

Brock is 31 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall and 210 lbs with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Call 911 if you spot Brock or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at www.P3Tips.com or via the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. You can remain anonymous. Detectives are also asking you to contact them if you have any knowledge of the case.