× Key Peninsula school district hoping to woo voters a second time

GIG HARBOR, Wash. – It’s Déjà vu on the Key Peninsula where one local school district is hoping to pass a bond to help address aging schools and overcrowding.

A more expensive bond in the Peninsula School District failed last April. Now, ‘Proposition One’ hopes to raise nearly $200 million to build two brand new schools, replace two more and fund upgrades at others.

But not everyone believes the district has been responsible with the money it has already spent.

Students at Purdy Elementary School dodge raindrops during recess. The school’s principal says many of them are forced to learn inside these portable classrooms which used to cover play spaces.

“Last month alone we enrolled 20 new students,” said Kristi Rivera. “That’s a new classroom and we don’t have enough room.”

The district interim superintendent says enrollment across his elementary schools is causing an overcrowding problem by as many as on thousand kids.

“We suspend programs, we put teachers on wheels, we find some corner we can put a classroom in,” said Art Jarvis.

Some schools have heating, electrical or water problems – this garbage can is collecting rain water at peninsula high.

Jarvis says his staff have been creative – working out of closet spaces, creating rooms out of hallways – they can’t fit more portables outside.

“Portables have become a permanent solution because we haven’t had the capital funding that we need,” says parent Jennifer Butler.

Butler is also campaigning for Yes on Prop 1, and she believes the nearly $200 million bond would be worth every penny.

“Dollar for dollar, I think there’s no greater investment we can make than in our schools,” she said.

“We can go in and remodel a school for $250 a square foot instead of $600 a square foot to build a new one,” said Randy Boss, who represents Responsible Taxation of Citizens, which calls for the rejection of the proposition.

Boss with responsible taxation of citizens blames the district for years of financial mismanagement. He also doesn’t believe the district has an overcrowding problem.

“We do not have a crisis of overcrowding,” said Boss. “We’re not getting a population increase in the schools.”

Last April, voters narrowly rejected a bond measure – it only got 59 of the 60 percent required to pass.

Plus, if voters change their tune this time, the district says it has a plan to immediately expand the number of elementary school classrooms with the proposed purchase of the boys and girls club building near Gig Harbor.

“We need those 9 classrooms and it gives to us immediately in fall 2019,” Jarvis, “But that purchase is dependent on the bond issue.”

Proposition One is part of the 2019 Pierce County Special Election. The deadline for new voters is Monday and deadline for ballots is Tuesday, February 12.