Driver sought in Puyallup hit and run crash

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Authorities in Puyallup are searching for the driver of a vehicle that hit and injured a person Friday.

The crash happened at N. Meridian Avenue and the SR 167 on and off ramps, Puyallup Police said on Twitter. The person who was hit was seriously injured.

Police said they are searching for dark colored Ford SUV that will likely be missing one of its side mirrors. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call police at 253-770-3343.

Multiple lanes were blocked in the area after the crash but have since reopened, according to police.