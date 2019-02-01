Get a custom Q13 forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!

Driver sought in Puyallup hit and run crash

Posted 9:03 PM, February 1, 2019, by , Updated at 09:15PM, February 1, 2019

Authorities are searching for the driver in a hit and run crash Feb. 1, 2019 in Puyallup (Q13 News Photo)

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Authorities in Puyallup are searching for the driver of a vehicle that hit and injured a person Friday.

The crash happened at N. Meridian Avenue and the SR 167 on and off ramps, Puyallup Police said on Twitter. The person who was hit was seriously injured.

Police said they are searching for dark colored Ford SUV that will likely be missing one of its side mirrors. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call police at 253-770-3343.

Multiple lanes were blocked in the area after the crash but have since reopened, according to police.