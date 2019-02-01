Coldest weather of the season coming Sunday, lowland snow possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The coldest weather of the winter will arrive Sunday and stick around for a few days.

Q13 Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says Friday starts out mild, wet and breezy, but the afternoon hours will dry up, and the rain will be pushed up into the foothills and mountains. Saturday looks mostly dry.

Sunday will be colder with the Fraser River outflow blowing cold air our way from the north. It’ll be gusty near Bellingham.

Sunday evening through Tuesday morning will be the best chance for lowland snow! Right now the models keep everyone below two inches, and most below one inch.

The main story is that EVERYONE will have lows below freezing Monday and Tuesday mornings, and that means any snow we get will freeze for icy roads during those commute times.

Here's what the models show for total snowfall Sunday night through Tuesday morning:

Port Angeles: 2 inches

Bellingham: 1.5 inches

Everett: .5 inches

Seattle: .5 inches

Tacoma: .5 inches

Olympia: .5 inches

Puyallup/South Hill: 1.1 inches.

It will be cold enough for icy roads even if no snow arrives.