Western Washington enjoys what would be a heat wave to the rest of the country

BURIEN, WA - While most of the country deals with frigid temperatures, Western Washington is seeing some of the warmest temperatures for January.

On Wednesday, temperatures were in the single digits in parts of the Northeast. In the Midwest, temperatures dropped into the negatives.

In Western Washington, temperatures were in the 50s.

“It’s not normal, but you got to thankful we got this kind of weather this kind of year,” said Mel Kimmel.

Kimmel walked his dog in Burien. He says during this time of year, he’s usually prepared for cold rain or even snow.

This year is a little different.

Some people even stopped in to Sweet Breeze to get ice cream.

“This really has been a mild winter,” said Dan Fabrizio.

He owns the ice cream shop. He says when he first moved to the winters were much different.

Kimmel says the best thing you can do is enjoy the nice weather but keep it to yourself.

“You don’t want to tell anyone back east how nice it is out here,” he said.