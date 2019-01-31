Suspect in hit-and-run crash that critically injured 11-year-old turns himself in

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The man accused of hitting an 11-year-old boy with a minivan and then fleeing the scene has turned himself into police.

According to Washington State Patrol, Irven Jacobs surrendered to authorities Wednesday evening. He told investigators he felt pressured by the media and his acquaintances to do so.

Jacobs admitted to detectives that he was the man behind the wheel when 11-year-old Isaiah Bermeo was hit by a minivan while walking on U.S. 101 near Oyster Bay Road Sunday afternoon. Detectives declined to say whether Jacobs gave a reason for fleeing the scene, citing the integrity of the investigation.

Detectives said Jacobs has a criminal history, but they declined to give specifics.

Isaiah has autism and is nonverbal. His family said he was playing on a trampoline in their yard and wandered off. Family members were searching for him when they heard the sirens.

Isaiah was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

His father told Q13 that Isaiah has no brain activity following the crash.

“This investigation hit us pretty hard,” detectives said.