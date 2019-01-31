SR-99 tunnel to open in time for Monday morning commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The long-awaited SR-99 tunnel under downtown Seattle will be open in time for Monday's morning commute.

WSDOT announced the opening date (Feb. 4) on Twitter.

The two-mile tunnel replaces the Alaskan Way Viaduct, which closed forever on Jan. 11.

When the four-lane tunnel opens, there will be no mid-tunnel entrances or exits. It will be free to travel in the beginning, but eventually there will be a toll. Officials have not given a date for when the tolls will begin.

Officials said the major Viaduct replacement project was necessary to make the road safer in the event of an earthquake and will allow Seattle to reimagine its waterfront with new parks, paths and other amenities.

The city is celebrating the end of the Viaduct and the opening of the tunnel with several events this weekend. Roughly 100,000 people are expected to participate in events in, under and around downtown Seattle Feb. 2-3. Those events include a fun run, an art festival, food trucks, and more. Click here to learn more.