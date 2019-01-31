Snow chances increasing for parts of the Puget Sound region

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- After several days of dry weather, the forecast shows a few days of rain and even some possible lowland snow.

Q13 Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says Thursday will be dry and pleasant for the metro, but it will rain at the coast and the Bellingham area.

Friday will be wet and breezy for the morning commute, but most of the rain moves through by the afternoon hours. The Friday evening commute should be wet mainly for the eastside and foothills, but I-5 should be mostly dry.

Saturday looks mostly dry and not bad. Enjoy!

Now, onto the threat of lowland snow. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be our first “Fraser river outflow” of the Season. This brings cold air out of Canada and gives us our coldest weather. It will generally be dry, cold and gusty but as it arrives there will be some leftover moisture and that will bring snow to the lowlands.

Right now, it looks like towns such as Bellingham, Port Angeles, Shelton, Mount Vernon, and Enumclaw will see snow.

As the event gets closer, the Q13 weather team will give us a better look to see if the metro will get any accumulation.