× Prosecutors lay out volume of evidence collected from Roger Stone’s hard drives, email accounts

(CNN) — Information the Justice Department collected from Roger Stone’s iCloud accounts, email accounts and on computer hardware “span several years,” special counsel Robert Mueller said Thursday.

Mueller wants to place a protective order that would lock down the confidentiality of evidence collected against Stone, as the prosecutors begin sharing the documents with his legal team.

Stone’s attorneys have consented to this type of order from the judge, but the judge has not yet signed off.

Orders like these are fairly typical in high-profile cases and are meant to prevent leaks of documents in the case.

The evidence the Justice Department collected against Stone to charge him with lying to Congress and witness tampering includes “multiple hard drives containing several terabytes of information consisting of, among other things, FBI case reports, search warrant applications and results (e.g., Apple iCloud accounts and email accounts), bank and financial records, and the contents of numerous physical devices (e.g., cellular phones, computers, and hard drives).”

The prosecutors say in the filing Thursday the FBI seized electronic devices from Stone’s home, apartment and office.