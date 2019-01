× Police investigating deadly hit and run crash

SEATTLE — Police are investigating a deadly hit and run early Thursday morning in downtown Seattle.

The Seattle Police department tweeting it happened at 4th Avenue and Columbia street around 1 a.m.

A pedestrian died at the scene and there is no vehicle description at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated

