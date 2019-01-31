Killer in unsolved murder in Orting may have favored Hawaiian Tropical E-Hookah E-Cigs

Orting, Wash –– An FBI Task Force continues to investigate the murder of 53-year-old Mike Compton on February 19, 2014. “It`s like I’m missing something. A big piece of my heart, more or less,” said his nephew, Daniel Compton Jr. His uncle was like a second father to him. “During hunting season, that`s the hardest thing. I`m lost,” he said. Now, he is consumed with finding whoever is responsible. “Everyday, I hunt these people. I spend hours on Facebook,” said Compton Jr.

Detectives believe his uncle interrupted a burglary in his garage at about 2 AM and was killed with his own shotgun. Fife PD Det. Tom Thompson is one of of the investigators on the task force. He’s concluded there was more than one suspect involved in Compton’s death. “One of the reasons that we believe that is that Mr. Compton was a large man and from the folks that we’ve interviewed and talked to, he`s a burly guy. He`s a man`s man and we believe it would have been very difficult for an individual to overtake him while he`s holding his own shotgun.’ said Det. Thompson.

Detectives have had the WSP crime lab analyze multiple pieces of evidence including a Hawaiian Tropical E-Hookah E-Cig wrapper found at the scene. The brand is Tsunami Premium Vapor. They are asking for the public to notify them of any potential suspects who use favor brand but FBI Special Agent Terry Postma says it will take more than science to catch Compton’s killers.

“We believe that there are members of the public that have information and know information about the persons involved. And we really need them to step forward and tell us what they know or what they have heard,” said Postma.

As an Orting native, Compton’s unsolved murder has left the city of more than 7,000 people frustrated. “When you lose a valued member of the community, there is the need for resolution of the issue, and I certainly understand that,” said Ret. Orting PD Chief Bill Drake.

Even though it has been five years, detectives do still believe this case is solvable. Daniel Compton Jr. feels certain the killer is still right here close to home.” We know who you are, more or less. You’ve gotta just spit it out. Ya ain’t getting away with it, one way or another,” said Compton Jr.