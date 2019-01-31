Howard Schultz stops in Seattle for book tour

SEATTLE — Howard Schultz visited Seattle Thursday as part of his book tour.

The former Starbucks CEO and possible 2020 presidential candidate appeared at The Moore Theater to promote his book “From the Ground Up.”

During the Thursday event, Schultz said there had been a “rush to judgment” since he floated the idea of an independent presidential run on 60 Minutes. That move was met by backlash from Washington Democrats, who worry the left-leaning business mogul will siphon votes away from the Democratic candidate in 2020 and hand the election to President Donald Trump.

Schultz says that Republicans who don’t want to vote for Trump in 2020 but who can’t check the box for a “far left” candidate need another choice.

.@HowardSchultz takes aim at people who criticize billionaires like himself. Says he wasn’t given anything and built himself up — that’s the promise of the American dream. Says he has worked hard to pay his success forward. #Q13FOX — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) February 1, 2019

Protesters gathered outside the event to give Schultz an earful of what they think of his presidential ambitions.

People who showed up to the rally against Howard Schultz tonight say they want him to pick a party and by that they mean, the Democratic Party, if he plans to run for president at all#Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/VNFMYgdKG8 — Hana Kim (@hanamkim) February 1, 2019

