× Hit-and-run suspect jailed, child victim dies

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The suspect in a Thurston County hit-and-run crash that severely injured an 11-year-old boy with autism faced a judge in Olympia on Thursday.

Irven Jacobs, 51 was ordered held on $300,000 cash or bond bail. Jacobs was arrested Wednesday after investigators say he turned himself in.

The victim in the crash, 11-year-old Isaiah Bermeo, died Wednesday. His family announced on Thursday he had been taken off life-support.

Police say Jacobs was driving without a valid license during the time of the collision on Sunday and they say he tried to hide the mini-van involved in the crash.

“This investigation hit us pretty hard,” said WSP Sgt. Clint Thomas.

In a statement to Q13 news, Isaiah’s family said the boy had a big smile and heart of gold. The family added they planned to donate the child’s organs.

Moments before the crash, Isaiah family called 911 saying the child had wandered away from home. Police say he was walking alone along in the travel lanes of U.S. 101 when investigators allege Jacobs struck the boy.

“(He) was walking in the left-hand lane when he was struck by a vehicle,” said Thomas.

Court documents reveal witnesses told police they saw a minivan pull over and watched as the van’s occupants got out – but they saw everyone get back in and flee the scene. Later police found the damaged minivan had been abandoned.

“This vehicle was brought to the office and processed by the Washington State Patrol crime lab,” said Thomas.

Court documents allege at the time of the crash, Jacobs was driving while two women were in the back of the van using drugs that he allegedly helped them buy.

Police believe Jacobs turned himself in to authorities after his face and name had been broadcast in an attempt to locate him.

“We feel the pressure from the media and his acquaintances in the area put the pressure on him to come on in,” said Thomas.

Jacobs’ has a history of failing to re-appear for court, with 4 active bench warrants out for his arrest in Mason County. Jacobs also spent a day in jail back in 2012 after pleading guilty to reckless driving.