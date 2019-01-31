11-year-old critically injured in Olympia hit-and-run succumbs to injuries

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Isaiah Bermeo, the 11-year-old boy who was critically injured when he was struck by a vehicle in Olympia Sunday afternoon, has died.

His parents, Renee and David Paino, released the following statement:

His life was taken away too soon and we will miss him sorely. We have decided to donate Isaiah’s organs to give the gift of life to someone else in need. Isaiah always had a big smile on his face and was full of life. He was a typical 11-year-old with a heart of gold. He enjoyed so many activities, including trampoline jumping, singing, cooking, tickles, croc shoes and so much more. He also loved bubble machines and helium balloons. In fact, one of the first things he said as a child was “bubbles.” He was a son that will forever be in our hearts. We ask that you give us privacy during this time of grief and healing. Thank you.

Irven Jacobs, the man who admitted to driving the van that struck Isaiah and then fleeing the scene, turned himself in to detectives Wednesday.

He told investigators he felt pressured by the media and his acquaintances to do so.

Jacobs admitted to detectives that he was the man behind the wheel when 11-year-old Isaiah Bermeo was hit by a minivan while walking on U.S. 101 near Oyster Bay Road Sunday afternoon. Detectives declined to say whether Jacobs gave a reason for fleeing the scene, citing the integrity of the investigation.

Detectives said Jacobs has a criminal history, but they declined to give specifics.