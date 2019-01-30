Seattle Sounders 2 soccer team gets new name: Tacoma Defiance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- The team known as the Seattle Sounders 2 finally has a new name to match its new home: Tacoma Defiance.

The Seattle Sounders FC's United Soccer League club made the announcement Wednesday at Tacoma's Cheney Stadium.

“This is a special day for Tacoma, and speaks to what’s possible with great partners, and we should be proud of that,” said Tacoma Rainiers President Aaron Artman. “We are proud to reveal the Tacoma Defiance brand, and are grateful for the leadership and support that MultiCare has brought to the stadium project and the Rainiers, Defiance and Reign FC. The addition of Reign FC to Tacoma matters, and shows the power behind great partnerships. We look forward to an exciting, and busy, 2019 in Cheney Stadium, and are committed – with our partners, public and private – to hopefully delivering a world-class soccer-specific stadium and medical facility to Central Tacoma.”

The Defiance announced its first official jersey partner is MultiCare Health System, a nonprofit health organization based in Tacoma.

“MultiCare is committed to working with organizations to benefit Tacoma and Pierce County, particularly ones that further our work in building active and healthy communities,” said Bill Robertson, President and CEO of MultiCare Health System. “Along with bringing much-needed medical services to the Central Tacoma area, this collaboration highlights the fact that our responsibility to the communities we serve doesn’t stop at our doors. We are truly honored to partner with the Rainiers, Defiance, Reign and Cheney Stadium as we collectively support the region’s growth and development as an attractive place to live, work and play.”

Here are the new Tacoma Defiance jerseys pic.twitter.com/jFTJbFI1u9 — Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) January 30, 2019