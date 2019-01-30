Seattle Reign FC is moving to Tacoma in 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA -- The Seattle Reign FC is moving to Tacoma.

The team made the announcement during a joint news conference at Cheney Stadium with Seattle Sounders FC and the Tacoma Rainiers.

Going forward, the professional women's soccer team will be known simply as Reign FC.

“The name change reflects not just our move to the South Sound, but also celebrates our ambition to represent the entire region,” said Seattle Reign FC owner and President Bill Predmore. “Tacoma will be our home, but we’ll invest significant effort to retain our connection to Seattle and the Eastside."

Beginning with the 2019 @NWSL season, @ReignFC will play its home matches at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma. Owners Bill and Teresa Predmore penned an open letter to fans & supporters of the club detailing the move. Read it here: https://t.co/dT3oyp2PxV pic.twitter.com/l3fx0uRJY9 — Reign FC (@ReignFC) January 30, 2019

The team will move its operations to Tacoma and play at Cheney Stadium.

The club spent the last five seasons playing matches at Memorial Stadium in Seattle.

“We spent a lot of time inside Cheney Stadium to imagine the matchday experience we could provide,” said Predmore. “We can say with certainty that the experience our players and fans will have at Cheney Stadium will be an exponential jump from what we could deliver at Memorial Stadium.”

"We genuinely are so excited for this move. We see so much upside and potential.," said star Reign FC player Megan Rapinoe. "Will add five years to my career."

The Sounders and Rainiers previously announced an agreement to build a 5,000-seat facility in central Tacoma on the footprint of Cheney Stadium.

“We are excited to work with the Rainiers and Sounders to help make the new stadium a reality,” said Predmore. “We are the newest citizens of the Tacoma community, so we’ll do everything we can to help the city realize its full potential. We are thrilled to call the city our new home.”