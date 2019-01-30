Healthy Living: 1 in 3 women face domestic violence in relationships, research finds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's estimated 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men deal with dating or domestic violence in their relationship. Often, they suffer in silence. Kelly Starr with the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic violence says they don't have to. There are a variety of resources available.

If you need help right now, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE

If you want to help someone in an abusive relationship, click here for a friends and family guide from the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

To read more about the most recent national prevalence data, click here

To see a snapshot of services provided in one year by domestic violence programs in Washington State, click here

Click here to see the data on domestic violence homicides in Washington State