Crews reach wreckage of small plane on Mt. Hood, find body

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Rescuers have reached the wreckage of a plane that was found crashed on the north side of Mount Hood near Eliot Glacier.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a crew of 23 rescuers reached the wreckage just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The crew located the plane and a body. George Regis, a 63-year-old Battle Ground, Washington, resident, was reported missing Friday, and the wrecked plane has the same identifying tail number as a single-engine plane flown by Regis.

Hood River County Sheriff’s Sgt. Pete Hughes confirmed only one body was in the wreckage of the four-seat plane. A Civil Air Patrol pilot spotted the crashed plane Tuesday.

Regis was flying a 1975 Rockwell International 112A, according to Federal Aviation Administration Records. He was flying to Arizona, according to law enforcement officers, and was reported missing by his wife.