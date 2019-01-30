Another sunny day on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- It's wild what a little sun does during the middle of winter!

No SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder) this winter. Enjoy!

Wednesday will be cold and frosty in the morning but the day will be sunny and really nice.

Thursday will be dry till about 6 p.m.

Friday will be wet but not stormy and it will not rain all day.

Saturday has showers at the beach and outside the metro. Sunday looks mostly dry.

Next week looks cold but mostly dry.

Update to the threat of lowland snow at the end of the weekend: It is really hard to get snow down low as the models keep showing cold air arriving at the same time the moisture leaves, which is typical, so I’m not expecting much, but with that said towns like Bellingham, Lilliwaup, Enumclaw and Port Angeles will likely see some snow Sunday night into Monday morning. Updates as we get closer.