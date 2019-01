Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- In North Tacoma there's an area where you will find bicyclists, joggers, sightseers, and a man with a unique hobby.

Q13 News Photojournalist Michael Driver introduces us to Tom Coogan and the interesting way he keeps his life balanced.

If the sun is out, you'll find Tom balancing rocks all down Ruston Way. He welcomes anyone that would like to talk to him about what he does, or even wants to give it a try himself.