× Sonya Kennedy: Scorpio on the cusp of Libra wanted in meth and heroin trafficking case

EVERETT — Detectives are asking for the public’s help to find 42-year-old Sonya Kennedy. Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information on her whereabouts. Kennedy is wanted by Everett Police, Lynnwood Police and the Snohomish Regional Drug & Gang Task Force on multiple felony warrants including manufacturing & delivering drugs, drug possession, unlawful production of payment instruments and identity theft.

The charges stem from an arrest at the Tulalip casino following an investigating into methamphetamine and heroin trafficking. K-9 Kilo detected the presence of narcotics in her blue Honda. The vehicle was impounded and after obtaining a search warrant, detectives found her purse with ID and a black Nike bag in the trunk with 19 branded Suboxone strips in their packaging, 4 plastic bags with varying unidentified pills, 19 grams of methamphetamine, a plastic bag with 14 grams of Heroin, a digital scale with brown residue and an empty plastic bag. Because of the variety, amount and division of the drugs, detectives concluded she was selling them.