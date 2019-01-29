Sonya Kennedy: Scorpio on the cusp of Libra wanted in meth and heroin trafficking case
EVERETT — Detectives are asking for the public’s help to find 42-year-old Sonya Kennedy. Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information on her whereabouts. Kennedy is wanted by Everett Police, Lynnwood Police and the Snohomish Regional Drug & Gang Task Force on multiple felony warrants including manufacturing & delivering drugs, drug possession, unlawful production of payment instruments and identity theft.
The charges stem from an arrest at the Tulalip casino following an investigating into methamphetamine and heroin trafficking. K-9 Kilo detected the presence of narcotics in her blue Honda. The vehicle was impounded and after obtaining a search warrant, detectives found her purse with ID and a black Nike bag in the trunk with 19 branded Suboxone strips in their packaging, 4 plastic bags with varying unidentified pills, 19 grams of methamphetamine, a plastic bag with 14 grams of Heroin, a digital scale with brown residue and an empty plastic bag. Because of the variety, amount and division of the drugs, detectives concluded she was selling them.
Kennedy has an extensive criminal history. She is 5’7”, 155lbs with blond hair and a distinguishable Scorpio tattoo on her left arm.
While her sign is a Scorpio, Kennedy is on the cusp of being a Libra. Scorpio is known for being extremely volatile but Libra allows her to see the big picture and adjust accordingly. Based on her horoscope, she is likely extremely loyal to her friends but police are hoping one of them wants the cash reward of up to $1,000 for turning her in.
She is believed to be in Snohomish County area motels or getting help from friends to hide in Everett, Marysville or Lynnwood. “We believe that she’s in the south Snohomish County area, either at the hotels, or couch-surfing with friends. If people are helping her evade capture, then they can also be prosecuted, but we are looking for Sonya and we’d like the public’s help,” said Officer Aaron Snell with Everett Police.
Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to hear arrest. If you can help officers locate her, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at www.P3Tips.com or download the P3 Tips App to your cell phone. for free. You can also go to www.P3Tips.com. You will never be asked to give your name. It is 100 percent confidential. Details on how the rewards work at www.crimestoppers.com.