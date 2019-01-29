Schultz facing backlash as he weighs 2020 run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- There's more backlash to Howard Schultz and his possible run for the White House. The former Starbucks CEO is taking fire from all sides, saying he'd run as an independent.

Washington Democrats shared a message on Twitter urging him not to run, worried the left-leaning business mogul will siphon votes away from the Democratic candidate in 2020 and hand the election to President Donald Trump.

The president seemingly egged Schultz on on Twitter, saying he doesn't have the guts to run.

Howard Schultz doesn’t have the “guts” to run for President! Watched him on @60Minutes last night and I agree with him that he is not the “smartest person.” Besides, America already has that! I only hope that Starbucks is still paying me their rent in Trump Tower! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2019

"I'm certainly not going to do anything that will put Donald Trump back in the Oval Office," Schultz said.

Schultz is also taking shots in another arena: from Sonics fans. The one-time owner of Seattle's NBA team sold them to an out of state group in 2006 that moved the Sonics to Oklahoma City.

Schultz apologized to Sonics fants in his newly released book, saying selling the team "is one of the biggest regrets of my professional life."

Sonics fans are now buying t-shirts that say 'Apology Not Accepted.'

Even though Schultz stepped down as chairman of Starbucks last June, some wonder if his politics could brew controversy and potentially turn away Starbucks customers.