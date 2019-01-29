Officials search for missing Bremerton teen

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities in Kitsap County are searching for a missing teen from Bremerton.

Hevi Muhaz Tahir, 17, was last was seen Monday at Olympic High School. Her family became concerned when the young woman did not return home from school.

Hevi’s family located her vehicle, a 2000 Toyota Camry, parked at Silverdale Waterfront Park, 3337 NW Byron St. The family notified Kitsap 911 early Tuesday morning and a sheriff’s patrol deputy responded to take an initial report.

Due to the location where the vehicle was discovered, the initial search has focused on the waters of Dyes Inlet. Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the marine services unit conducted a surface search of Dyes Inlet and the inlet’s shoreline.

Underwater search assistance was provided by divers from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Metro Dive Team, while airborne search assistance was provided by a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from U. S. Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound. The investigation continues.

Future searches of West Sound waters will be part of investigative planning.

If you have information on her whereabouts, please contact Sheriff’s Detective Krista Kleinfelder, 360-337-7117, or Kitsap 911. Reference case report: K19-001035.