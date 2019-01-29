No serious injuries when car rolls onto barrier on I-405 in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Nobody was seriously hurt in a one-car rollover Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 405 in Bellevue.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the car rolled off the left shoulder and onto the barrier along the southbound lanes near SE 8th Street.

Bellevue firefighters were able to get the driver out. Officials said that person suffered only minor injuries.

It was not immediately known what caused the crash.

Troopers said to use caution driving through the area and to expect “long delays.”

Two lanes remained closed as of 1:30 p.m.