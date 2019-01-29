Lowland snow? It’s possible for some areas early next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- El Niño has kept us warmer and drier than usual this winter, but a blast of cold air from Canada could bring snow to the Hood Canal, Bellingham and the foothills.

Q13 Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says Tuesday will be much like the past few days, chilly in the morning and then sunny with a high near 51.

Wednesday will be dry with some filtered sunshine. Thursday looks mostly dry for the Metro but the coast and mountains will get a little rain and snow.

Friday looks breezy and wet for most. Saturday has passing showers.

Sunday and Monday look interesting as cold air from Canada heads our way, but at this point it appears too dry for lowland snow.

This pattern Sunday and Monday can bring some snow to places like the Hood Canal, Foothills, Bellingham area, but if it happens, it likely won't be very much because it will be dry when the cold air arrives.

The first week of February looks mostly dry.