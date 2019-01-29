× Local student making a difference in his community

KENMORE, Wash. – We’re featuring a local student whose recent appointment is an example of how youth can play key roles in their communities and make a difference.

Inglemoore High School junior, Nathan Loutsis, was recently appointed to be one of Kenmore’s planning commissioners. Tonight, we caught up with Nathan at his second planning meeting.

He tells us he’s passionate about his community but has received questions about his age. He thinks the community is open and happy to have youth serving on the committee.

In addition to his new role, he also is very active at his school, including serving as an executive treasurer for the student body and a sergeant with the King County Sheriff’s Department Explorer Program.