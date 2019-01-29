Hollywood legend Henry Winkler in Seattle to promote new children’s book

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Legendary actor Henry Winkler, of Happy Days fame, is in Seattle to promote his latest children's book -- and he stopped by Q13 News This Morning to tell us all about it.

Today is the release date for "Everybody is Somebody," the final book in the bestselling Here’s Hank children’s chapter book series.

Henry and his co-author Lin Oliver will appear at Temple Church on Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. for a talk and signing of the Here’s Hank series: