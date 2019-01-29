Hollywood legend Henry Winkler in Seattle to promote new children’s book

SEATTLE -- Legendary actor Henry Winkler, of Happy Days fame, is in Seattle to promote his latest children's book -- and he stopped by Q13 News This Morning to tell us all about it.
Today is the release date for "Everybody is Somebody," the final book in the bestselling Here’s Hank children’s chapter book series.
Henry and his co-author Lin Oliver will appear at Temple Church on Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. for a talk and signing of the Here’s Hank series:
Henry decided to write the Hank Zipzer and Here’s Hank series to chronicle a young boy with dyslexia who uses humor to combat his learning challenges.
The Here’s Hank series features a special font called “Dyslexie” which weights the letters so they are harder for the eye to flip.
Henry and his writing partner Lin regularly speak at schools around the country.
Henry has received numerous awards nominations and an Emmy for his work on the TV show Barry.