Group hosts dinner to show support for workers impacted by government shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- The government shutdown ended last week, but for many the impacts are still being felt. Some government workers still haven't received paychecks, and many wonder if another shutdown is on the horizon.

That's why a group of coworkers at Fairway Independent Mortgage got organized in Everett and hosted a dinner to show support to government workers.

"Put on a dinner, and people could bring their kids – and let them know that the community is behind them," said Shawna Talley with Fairway Independent Mortgage.

They decided to put the dinner together five days ago. In that short time, they got the word out, got food, found the space and made the idea happen. The meal was for families who have wondered for weeks when they would be paid.

Talley knows a little of what they are dealing with.

"At the time my husband was deployed, I think the uncertainty was the worst part of it," she said.

Talley tells Q13 News that, luckily for her, it never got this bad.

"A lot of people, even though the government is back on, haven't gotten paid."

Tuesday's meal brought out about 30 people from towns throughout the region. Duelin' J's BBQ provided the food and Fairway Independent Mortgage sponsored the event.