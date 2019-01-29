× Federal government offers low-interest loans to Kitsap County tornado victims

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — The federal government is offering low-interest loans to homeowners and businesses struck by the tornado in Kitsap County.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering federal disaster loans to those impacted by the Dec. 18 tornado. The EF2 storm damaged around 400 homes.

Loans up to $200,000 are available to qualified homeowners to repair or replace damaged real estate, and up to $40,000 to repair damaged personal property. Businesses will be able to borrow up to $2 million.

Interest rates on the loans start at 2 percent for homeowners and renters, according to the SBA.

"Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters whose property was damaged or destroyed by this disaster," SBA's Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration said in a release.

The deadline to apply for a property damage loan is March 26. The deadline for an economic industry loan is Oct. 2019.

Applicants can apply online, or at the Disaster Outreach Center that opened Tuesday in Kitsap County. The outreach center is located at the Church of Christ in Port Orchard. The Center is open Monday-Fridays, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

It will stay open until Feb. 7.