Family of 10-year-old struck in Olympia hit-and-run preparing to donate his organs

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- The family of a 10-year-old boy who was struck and critically injured by a driver who fled the scene is preparing to donate his organs.

According to Washington State Patrol, the child was walking on U.S. Highway 101 near Oyster Bay Road at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday when he was struck by a silver or cream-colored minivan. The driver of the minivan fled the scene.

The child, Isaiah, has autism and is nonverbal, his mother told Q13 News. He was always afraid of the road on which he was hit.

Isaiah wandered away from a trampoline he was playing on Sunday afternoon, and might have gotten turned around and confused by the noise from the road.

Troopers found the van that hit Isaiah abandoned on a gravel road. They hope to name a suspect soon.

Meanwhile, if you have any information that can help investigators with this case, call WSP or Crimestoppers at 1(800)222-TIPS or online at www.p3tips.com.