Driver detained after deadly Pierce Co. crash

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities say a person is in custody Tuesday after a deadly multi-vehicle crash in Pierce County.

The crash happened at Sumner Tapps Highway E. and 162nd Avenue. At least one person was killed in the crash and several others were hospitalized, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

A driver of one of the vehicles was detained on vehicular homicide charges. Officials say they were suspected of being impaired.

The road is expected to be completely shut down in the area until 11 p.m., the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.

