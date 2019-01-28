WATCH: Home surveillance video captures unsuspected package thief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENO, Nev. -- A home surveillance camera captured an unsuspected four-legged package thief earlier this month.

The Reno home's Ring camera activated Jan. 14 when it detected motion at the family's front door.

The video shows a bear walking up to the door and nibbling on a wreath before grabbing a white box with its mouth and taking off.

"If anyone knows this thief please contact Reno PD. She was wearing a brown fur coat and had gel coat nails and smelled like she needed a bath," a caption read with the video posted in the Neighbors app.

The app allows neighbors to share information about crime and safety in their community.