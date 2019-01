LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a 17-year-old was shot Monday in Lynnwood.

It happened just before 7 p.m. in a parking lot near the 3300 block of 204th Street SW.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting stemmed from an altercation. The teen’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.

A police dog was being used to search for a suspect, officials said.

