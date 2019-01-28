More sunshine to start your work week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Thick clouds continue through Monday morning, but with a little mixing wind and offshore flow Monday will see mostly sunny skies during the afternoon.

Q13 Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says Tuesday will be similar with morning fog and afternoon sunshine.

Wednesday will be dry but mostly cloudy. Thursday has a little rain but it will not be a storm.

Friday looks pretty wet and breezy.

The weekend is looking interesting and will have to be monitored as the week progresses.

Right now it is looking cold enough for some lowland snow early Sunday morning. Since El Niño is still in place we shouldn’t see too much snow, but the models are trying to give us some snow later in the weekend. Updates as we get a little closer.