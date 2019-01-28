× Meet Phoenix! #WhyNotMePets

BURLINGTON — Phoenix is a sweet girl who is hoping for a second chance to show that she is the perfect companion.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Phoenix get adopted.

You can meet her at the Humane Society of Skagit Valley in Burlington.

She’s 2-years-old. Shelter staff said that’s the perfect age to get a dog like Phoenix because they are over the puppy stage and just need basic training.

She knows commands like “sit” and “stay.”

“She also would really enjoy a life where she could go hiking and running or boating,” said Tiffany Lebow-Rezba, an operations assistant at the shelter. “Anything to keep her active throughout the day. She doesn’t appear right now to be high energy, but she actually is a pretty high energy dog, so she will require somebody willing to put in a lot of effort for her to keep busy.”

Phoenix is a hound mix and weighs about 40 pounds. She loves to play with rope toys.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Her previous family had to take her back to the shelter because of a lifestyle change.

Shelter staff said she would do best in a home with older kids and maybe somewhere away from the city.

"She might not always be the best dog in the city because she does have the ability to howl and sometimes in city when you've got lots of neighbors, that can get a little annoying to the neighbors," said Lebow-Rezba. "She's not super loud, but she does definitely has some of that hound sounds."

Phoenix does not have any special needs.

Shelter staff said it's easy for people to overlook her because she's an average looking dog.

"Sometimes we'll have to add a scarf or something to get people to go oh!," said Lebow-Rezba. "This dark looking dog looks simple and plain and they just look right past, so for anybody out there always look at the dogs that maybe look simple because sometimes those are the best dogs out there."

If you are interested in adopting Phoenix, stop by the Humane Society of Skagit Valley. Once you are there, you can fill out an adoption application and meet Phoenix to see if she's the perfect dog for you.