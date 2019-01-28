Several hurt in multi-car crash on I-5 in Seattle

SEATTLE — A crash involving multiple vehicles blocked several lanes of Interstate 5 Monday morning during the tail end of the commute.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, one vehicle rolled over and crew had to remove the roof to get a person out. The extent of that person’s injuries was not known.

Firefighters said two additional ambulances were called to the scene to transport other injured patients. Officials said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

As of noon, only one northbound lane of I-5 was blocked near Swift Ave. and Albro Pl.

WSDOT officials said to expect delays if you were heading north into Seattle.