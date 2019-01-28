Deputies: Man kills girlfriend in Pierce County, steals van from Puyallup business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. – Deputies in Pierce County are searching for a man who reportedly shot and killed his girlfriend in South Hill early Monday morning, then fled in a van stolen from a business in Puyallup.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded at 4:14 a.m. Monday to a shooting in the 15100 block of 71st Ave. E. in the South Hill area. Deputies learned that a man, 26-year-old Jordan Eaton, allegedly shot his girlfriend inside the home, then fled on foot with a firearm.

The female victim died from her wounds.

Following the shooting, Eaton reportedly stole a van from a business on Valley Ave. NW in the city of Puyallup.

The van is a white 2006 GMC Savanna with a small refrigeration unit on the top, a Liberty Distribution logo on the sides, and Washington state license plate number B25902H.

Eaton is 5-foot, 8 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and no shoes. Eaton is considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives and deputies are actively searching the Puyallup area for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.