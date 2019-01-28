10-year-old has life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run near Olympia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Troopers are looking for the driver of a silver or cream-colored minivan that struck a 10-year-old boy on a highway about 10 miles north of Olympia then fled the scene.

According to Washington State Patrol, the crash happened about 5:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 101 northbound near Oyster Bay Road. That's where troopers say a 10-year-old boy was walking alone on the roadway and was struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the minivan that hit the child fled the scene before first responders arrived.

From the collision below, WSP is looking for a silver or cream colored minivan that struck a 10 y/o boy and fled the scene. The boy has life threatening injuries. If you have any info that could help with locating the vehicle and/or driver involved, please call WSP! https://t.co/4GjgC0AE2E — Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) January 28, 2019

Trooper Johnna Batiste said the child has life-threatening injuries.

Batiste said the only description investigators have right now is a year 2000 or newer cream or silver minivan. They will release more information as it becomes available. It's unclear why the boy was walking alone on the highway.

Anyone with information is asked to call WSP.