10-year-old has life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run near Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Troopers are looking for the driver of a silver or cream-colored minivan that struck a 10-year-old boy on a highway about 10 miles north of Olympia then fled the scene.
According to Washington State Patrol, the crash happened about 5:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 101 northbound near Oyster Bay Road. That's where troopers say a 10-year-old boy was walking alone on the roadway and was struck by a vehicle.
The driver of the minivan that hit the child fled the scene before first responders arrived.
Trooper Johnna Batiste said the child has life-threatening injuries.
Batiste said the only description investigators have right now is a year 2000 or newer cream or silver minivan. They will release more information as it becomes available. It's unclear why the boy was walking alone on the highway.
Anyone with information is asked to call WSP.