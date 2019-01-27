× Infant rushed to hospital after deadly crash

Part of 112th Street SW in Everett is closed while crews respond to a deadly crash. South County Fire tells Q13 News a vehicle near Evergreen Way hit a pole, then a tree just before 9:30 Sunday morning.

The vehicle was ripped in half and in flames when first responders arrived. One person did not survive the wreck. Three people – one of them a baby – were rushed to Providence and Harborview medical centers.

It is still unclear what might have caused the crash, or how badly the three survivors are injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.