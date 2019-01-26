× One shot in dispute on King County Metro bus in Seattle

SEATTLE — According to police, a 51-year-old man reportedly shoved another man, 88, during a disturbance that ended with the younger man being shot Saturday.

It happened at about 11:15 a.m. near the intersection of 24th Avenue South and South Walker Street.

Police said the older man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the younger man.

Seattle Police Department investigators said the man shot was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The older man was also injured after falling and hitting his head in the bus stairwell area while trying to exit.

No other injuries have been reported.

No suspects are believed to be outstanding.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call the Seattle Police Violent Crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.