UNIVERSITY PLACE– A resident was severely burned after a fire started inside of a home in University Place.

West Pierce County Fire responded to a home on 2600 block of Mountain View Avenue West around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters are on scene of a house fire at 2600 block of Mountain View Ave W in University Place. 1 burn patient is en route via WPFR medic unit to meet helicopter crew, where she will be airlifted to Harborview. Condition is unknown at this time. Fire is under investigation. — West Pierce Fire (@WestPierce) January 26, 2019

Fire crews arrived and located the victim who had suffered extensive injuries.

The resident was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in unknown condition.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.