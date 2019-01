Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- It's been a quiet forecast, considering it's the middle of winter.

Q13 Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says January 2019 has been warmer and drier than normal.

The weekend forecast calls for morning fog and afternoon sunshine Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Lows will be near 35 and highs will be near 51 through the end of the month.

Thank you El Niño!