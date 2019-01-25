WSP: Shooter fires into car, no injuries

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities say no one was injured Friday when shots were fired into a vehicle.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Way S. and 129th Street. Washington State Patrol says a vehicle was stopped at a red light when another vehicle drove up next to them and opened fire.

Two bullets went through the passenger side window, but officials say no one was hit. The suspect’s vehicle then sped off.

WSP Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter that officials are still determining details about what lead up to the shooting and that the incident is still under investigation.

Troopers and detectives are investigating a shooting that happened tonight around just before 9pm on WB SR900 and S. 129th st. Currently we have 2 lanes closed during the investigation. Still determining details leading up to the shooting. Luckily no injuries. pic.twitter.com/SCuhK6YWV9 — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) January 26, 2019