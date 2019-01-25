Taylor Gray: Wanted felon convicted of beating woman, threatening her at gunpoint

WANTED BY DOC IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

A neighbor calls 911 while hearing a woman screaming as she’s being beaten by Taylor Gray in an apartment.

When police arrived, they found the victim laying hurt on the ground and Taylor standing over her – armed with a rifle and pointing it at her.

Gray was convicted of Assault with a Deadly Weapon for it all in 2017 — and now he’s breaking probation on it in Snohomish County.

His rap sheet’s full of domestic violence and a theft conviction.

He’s 27 years old, 6’1” and weighs 257 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.