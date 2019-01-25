Sheriff’s Office: Second suspect sought in Port Angeles triple murder

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A day after deputies in Clallam County arrested a man in connection with a triple homicide that rocked the Port Angeles community, the sheriff’s office is looking for a second suspect wanted for murder.

Kallie Ann Wade, 34, also known as Kallie Ann Letellier and Kallie Ann Buchanan, is wanted for murder in the second degree for her role in the deaths of 57-year-old Darrell C. Iverson, 27-year-old Jordan D. Iverson, and 26-year-old Tiffany May.

Wade is described as a 5 foot, 2 inches tall and weighing about 135 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair and has two outstanding arrest warrants for trafficking in stolen property in the first degree, bail jumping. and forgery.

She has two felony convictions for trafficking in stolen property in the first degree, two felony convictions for theft in the first degree, one felony conviction for bail jumping, and one felony conviction for forgery.

Anyone with information on Wade’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sheriff’s Dispatch at 360-417-2459 or leave an anonymous tip online.

Wade is the second person who’s been named as a suspect in the triple homicide. On Thursday, a Washington State Patrol SWAT team raided the first suspect’s property in the 2500 block of Lower Elwha Road.

A Clallam County sheriff’s deputy said the SWAT team executed the search warrant around 7:30 a.m., calling it a complex scene with multiple structures and people living on the property.

Authorities used a stun grenade as they entered the building, and the suspect surrendered without incident, King said.

The suspect was taken into custody and is being held without bond in the Clallam County Jail for investigation of three counts of second-degree murder. Q13 News is not yet naming the suspect because formal charges have not been filed.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A community stunned

The gruesome scene was discovered during a welfare check by deputies Dec. 31 in Port Angeles. Family members of the people who live there told police they hadn't heard from their relatives since Christmas and were concerned.

Investigators found the bodies of 57-year-old Darrell C. Iverson and his son 27-year-old Jordan D. Iverson covered by tarps and debris in the front of the house where they lived.

The younger man's girlfriend, 26-year-old Tiffany A. May was also discovered in a locked outbuilding. Officials say May was Jordan's girlfriend and is believed to have been living at the home.

Investigators believe the killings happened on Dec. 26. The Clallam County Sheriff's Office said dozens of shots were fired by one shooter.

There's a history of transient people staying on the property but none were there when investigators arrived.

The sheriff called this the first triple homicide in Clallam County since at least the 1970s.