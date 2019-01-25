Seattle band raises $10,000 to help the homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A local band played a week full of shows throughout Seattle, and helped raise thousands of dollars to help the homeless.

Seattle-based All Star Opera the band behind the Seattle World Tour, an event that features five nights of concerts throughout the city with 17 different musical acts.

But the shows do so much more than just give upcoming artists a chance at the stage. Proceeds from the shows go to Mary's Place, a cause that's very important to All Star Opera keyboardist Seth McDonald.

"Spending the night on a friend's hardwood floor or sleeping in my car in the winter months," McDonald said. "I'm having police offers tap on my window."

It wasn't too long ago McDonald knew the struggles of being homeless. Now, he wants to give back.

"I want to lift others up having a hard time," he said.

In total, the Seattle World Tour raised $10,000 in donations for Mary's Place. This week, the group dropped the check off to Mary's Place.

McDonald says it's an amazing feeling, but they know they can do even more next year.