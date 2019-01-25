Sanders says Stone indictment has nothing to do with Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders insisted Friday that the indictment of President Donald Trump's longtime associate Roger Stone has nothing to with the President.

"This has nothing to do with the President and certainly nothing to do with the White House," Sanders told CNN's John Berman on "New Day" when asked for her reaction to Stone's arrest. "This is something that has to do solely with that individual. And not something that affects us here in this building."

Stone was indicted on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller, who alleges that Stone sought stolen emails from WikiLeaks that could damage Trump's opponents while in coordination with senior Trump campaign officials. Stone was arrested at his home in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, early Friday morning.

The indictment's wording does not say who on the campaign knew about Stone's quest, but makes clear it was multiple people. This is the first time prosecutors have alleged they know of additional people close to the President who worked with Stone as he sought out WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

"After the July 22, 2016, release of stolen (Democratic National Committee) emails by Organization 1, a senior Trump Campaign official was directed to contact STONE about any additional releases and what other damaging information Organization 1 had regarding the Clinton Campaign. STONE thereafter told the Trump Campaign about potential future releases of damaging material by Organization 1," prosecutors wrote.

