Manuel Lopez-Lopez: Help hunt wanted child rapist who gave little girl Gonorrhea

WANTED BY DOC IN SKAGIT COUNTY —

Manuel Lopez-Lopez is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender in Skagit County.

Department of Corrections officers say he was staying with the victim’s family in Mount Vernon when he preyed on her and gave her a sexually transmitted disease in 2003.

He’s 35 years old, 5’5”, weighs 150 pounds and has a mole on the bridge of his nose.

Officers needs to know where he is before he preys on another child.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.