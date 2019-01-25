Jeffrey Gouveia: Wanted theft suspect accused of preying on elderly women in grocery stores

WANTED IN RENTON —

Renton Police need your help finding theft suspect, Jeffrey Gouveia, who’s accused of targeting elderly women in grocery stores.

Detectives say he followed a 91 year old woman through a Safeway to steal her wallet from her shopping basket.

Detectives say the Gouveia was identified by a Crime Stoppers tip.

He is suspected in at least two Renton cases. The other victim is in her 70’s — so it seems his MO is to prey on innocent, vulnerable women while they shop.

Renton Police say he may be the suspect in a Puyallup case as well.

He’s 60 years old and has tattoos on his neck and right hand.

So, be on alert for this guy in grocery stores in the King and Pierce county area and if you spot him — call 911 — then call the Crime Stoppers hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or submit your tip through the P3 Tips App on your phone to be in line for a cash reward.