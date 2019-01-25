Help ID armed chaotic cash register-stealing robber

WANTED IN PUYALLUP —

Surveillance video below shows an armed robber ripping a cash register right from the counter of a convenience store before bolting out the front door.

It was a chaotic crime that terrified a clerk on Monday at the Chevron on S. Meridian and 15th Ave. SW.

Detectives are really hoping you can identify the suspect.

“In the early morning hours of the 21st at about 20 minutes after midnight, a subject comes into the convenience store and confronts the teller, basically says, ‘Give me the money! Give me the money,’ or ‘Open! Open the till!’ The suspect presents a gun and the clerk attempts to comply. We’re used to some robberies, but this is a fairly aggressive armed robbery and that the guy clearly came in with a gun already out, was very assertive and aggressive towards the clerk, demanded the money, so that’s what concerns us. Also, there’s a concern that there have been a few other robberies in the area and there’s a concern that this may be a series and so we’re working with other agencies to determine if the suspect in this robbery is a suspect in their robberies,” said Puyallup Police Capt. Ryan Portmann. “We’re just looking for the public’s help in this. If you can identify the suspect by the clothing, or the way that he carried himself, or the handgun he carried, or anything like that, we’d ask that you come forward, help us prevent a tragedy from occurring if this person goes to the next store and robs it, we don’t know what the outcome will be.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you recognize this armed robber, or know anything that can help Puyallup Police identify him -- use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 is yours if your tip helps lead to his arrest.